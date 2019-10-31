Appointment of next Bank of England boss on track: PM Johnson's spokesman
The process of appointing the next Bank of England governor is on track, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
Last week, finance minister Sajid Javid said an announcement would be made "this autumn" and declined to say if he was considering asking the incumbent governor, Mark Carney, to stay on past his Jan. 31 leaving date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
