International Development News
Development News Edition

Appointment of next Bank of England boss on track: PM Johnson's spokesman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:51 IST
Appointment of next Bank of England boss on track: PM Johnson's spokesman
Image Credit: Flickr

The process of appointing the next Bank of England governor is on track, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

Last week, finance minister Sajid Javid said an announcement would be made "this autumn" and declined to say if he was considering asking the incumbent governor, Mark Carney, to stay on past his Jan. 31 leaving date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Randeep Hooda to play antagonist in Salman's 'Radhe'

Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to play an antagonist in Salman Khans forthcoming film Radhe. Randeep and Salman have previously worked together in Kick and Sultan.Randeep plays an antagonist in the film. He liked the role and hence agreed ...

Credit Suisse pays over Rs 25 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Credit Suisse Ltd has settled with Sebi a case related to alleged incorrect monthly reporting of offshore derivative instruments by paying over Rs 25 lakh towards settlement charges. The regulator had initiated proceedings against the firm ...

JK Tyre shares jump over 8 pc on upbeat Q2 numbers

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries on Thursday surged over 8 per cent after it reported strong financial performance for the September quarter. The stock rose 7.62 per cent to close at Rs 75.60. It gained 13.87 per cent to touch an intra-day ...

UPDATE 1-Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019