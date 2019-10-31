International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain's Sanchez says there will be no "online" independence for Catalonia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:31 IST
Spain's Sanchez says there will be no "online" independence for Catalonia
Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, stepping up efforts to control separatist groups and parties' activity on the internet, said on Thursday his government would not allow Catalonia to seek "online" independence. Sanchez faces a parliamentary election on Nov.10, with much depending on how voters react to days of sometimes violent protests that followed the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders this month.

Opinion polls show his Socialist party leading but with fewer seats than in a previous election in April, in part because right-wing parties received a boost from voters upset with the unrest in the wealthy northeastern region. "I'm telling Catalan separatists. There won't be independence either offline or online. The state of the law will be as forcefully online than in the real world," Sanchez told Onda Cero radio.

The government will on Thursday adopt a decree to oblige all public administrations to host their websites in the European Union, a move he said was aimed at putting an end to what he called the separatists' aim of a "digital republic." The move is part of a broader crackdown by Spanish authorities on the online activity of separatists.

A Spanish judge ordered the closure of secretive Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami, which was immediately followed by the group migrating its website to another URL. Then Spanish police requested coding hosting company GitHub, owned by Microsoft Corp, to block an app uploaded in its system by Democratic Tsunami.

A GitHub company spokesperson told El Pais newspaper that the Democratic Tsunami's content had been removed. But the group itself said that its app - whose goal is to announce the group's actions - could still be downloaded through a link posted on messaging platform Telegram. Separatist politicians, including Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, have set up an online "Council for the Catalan Republic" which says it has some 80,000 followers.

Puigdemont's Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) party has included in its electoral program a plan to create a digital republic before there can be a real one. Separately, Democratic Tsunami on Thursday called on people to take to the streets on Nov. 9, on the eve of the parliamentary election, with the intent of disrupting the pre-election quiet day, when no electoral events are allowed.

The group called on people to organize cultural, political and festive events during six hours on Nov. 9 to push "the Spanish state to reflect" on the jailing of the Catalans, it said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles were seen on Thursday near the Syria-Turkey border in a part of northeastern Syria where they had not been observed since the United States announced a decision to withdraw from the area, a witness said.A mil...

Eastern members breached EU law by refusing refugees: court advisor

Brussels, Oct 31, 2019 AFP The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland likely broke EU law by refusing to take in asylum-seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, the top EU courts legal advisor said Thursday. The opinion issued by t...

With rise in pollution level, demand for air purifiers goes up in Delhi

As the national capital continued to reel under heavy pollution for the third consecutive day, triggering health concerns among residents, the demand for air purifiers has shot up in the market, according to sellers. Delhis air quality rema...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019