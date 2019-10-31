International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress releases first list of 8 candidates for Karna

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:29 IST
Congress releases first list of 8 candidates for Karna

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the coming byelections to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies, stealing a march over erstwhile coalition partner JDS and ruling BJP. The party also named its candidates for two legislative council seats in the state.

Congress general secretary (in-charge of Central Election Committee) Mukul Wasnik released the list of eight candidates. The byelections, scheduled for December 5, have been necessitated by the disqualification of sitting MLAs of Congress and JDS after they revolted, leading to the fall of their coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in July.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law, which they have challenged in the Supreme Court. The two parties are going it alone in the bypolls. Ever since the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government, the Congress and JDS had blamed each other for the premature end of their coalition rule and their leaders had indicated there will be no alliance for the bypolls.

In an interview to PTI on Tuesday, Gowda has said JD(S) would contest the bypolls alone and "certainly maintain equidistance" from the Congress and the BJP. The Congress list named candidates for six of the seats held by it and two by the JDS.

According to the list, Bhimanna Naik will contest from Yellapur, B H Bannikod (Hirekerur) K B Koliwad (Ranebennur) M Anjanappa (Chikkaballapura), M Narayanaswamy (K R Puram), M Shivaraj (Mahalakshmi Layout) Padmavathi Suresh (Hosakote) and H P Manjunath will seek election from Hunsur. Mahalakshmi Layout and Hunsur were represented by JDS members.

The Congress candidates for the legislative council polls are R M Kuberappa from Karnataka West Graduates constituency and Sharanappa Mattur from Karnataka North East Teachers segment. Though 17 constituencies have fallen vacant, election had not been notified for Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski seats as litigations connected to them are pending in court.

The BJP and the JD(S) have not announced their candidate yet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars

Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment with growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The Marsonaut experiment by scientist Jan Lukacevic, 29, and his team at the Prague University of L...

US House passes resolution to formally proceed with impeachment inquiry against Trump

In a major development, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to formally proceed with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. The resolution sets the stage for the next phase of invest...

EU 'nearly' on track for 2030 emission cuts, 'significant' work still needed -agency

The European Union is currently nearly on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 below 1990 levels by 2030, but still needs much work, the European Environment Agency said in a report published Thursday.Significant increase in efforts ...

Noida to get plastic bottle-crushing machines on Friday

Three plastic bottle-crushing machines will be installed in the city on Friday as part of efforts to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste, the Noida Authority has said. One machine each will be installed at the Noida Authority office in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019