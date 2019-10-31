International Development News
Khurshid says democracy's core is freedom within political parties; warns against new dynasties

At the absolute core of democracy lies the freedom within political parties, "dynasty or no dynasty", senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Thursday and cautioned that new dynasties are being created in the country. "Be careful in fighting a dynasty, you shouldn't create another dynasty. It is happening in this country. New dynasties are being created. Don't make it dynasty versus dynasty," Khurshid said.

He was speaking at Nani Palkhivala Birth Centenary Discussions on 'Competitive Politics in India: Can dynasty and democracy co-exist'. The former Union minister had earlier remarked that his party was not able to introspect its Lok Sabha poll debacle as "its leader had walked away" after the elections.

Days later he had said however that Rahul Gandhi is "our leader" and should return as the president of the Congress. The Congress had seemingly disapproved Khurshid's "walked away" remarks with party spokesperson Pawan Khera saying people should avoid making side comments and work towards exposing the BJP government's follies instead.

"It is very critical and at the absolute core of democracy, dynasty or no dynasty, at the absolute core, freedom within political parties to question the dynasty is what everyone talks apparently. Wonderful, if dynasties are a little more enlightened and you know dynasties can be enlightened," Khurshid further said at panel discussion on Thursday. "You see what is happening in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabia of ten years before and the Saudi Arabia of now are very different. It is not happening because of democracy but it is happening because of one man becoming Crown Prince saying I want to change Saudi Arabia and he has changed it," he said.

Khurshid also said that all dynasties in the country have the endorsement of people who elect them and they should not be written off like dictators. "These are dynasts to whom you have to find an answer," he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Khurshid said: "It is a whole state that has been denied freedom of speech and the wonderful thing is we are saying that for the first time in 70 years you have freedom. "By taking away freedom, you are supposedly giving freedom. By making people shut up you are supposedly saying what a wonderful speech you have."

On the controversy over the Election Commission, he said during the polls, a group of three people become unelected kings who can do anything from locking up people to cancelling polls but there is no appeal available to the people. He said it is the only Commission in the country which does not have an appellate commission.

"Our democracy would be wonderful if we went home without knowing there is an election on. But we know the elections are on because we shut the country for a whole month and a half to an unelected Election Commission, the only Commission that does not have an appellate commission in this country. "They can lock up people, they can cancel elections and there is no appeal. There may be an opportunity to go to high court or to Supreme Court. An appeal is a right but a writ jurisdiction is the pure discretion of the judge who might like to help you or might not like to help you," Khurshid said.

