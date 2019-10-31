UK's Corbyn accuses Trump of interfering in British election
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, accused President Donald Trump of trying to interfere in Britain's general election after the U.S. leader said Corbyn would be "so bad" for Britain if he became prime minister.
"Trump is trying to interfere in UK election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected," Corbyn said in a Tweet after Trump made the comments in an interview with LBC radio on Thursday.
