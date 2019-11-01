MP: Chouhan warns of agitation against relaxed rules for bars

Opposing the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to give licenses to run bars at liquor shops, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said it will lead to increase in crime against women. The BJP will launch an agitation if the Congress government did not revoke the decision, he warned.

"They are giving the rationale that it was done with an aim to enhance revenue....The government is playing with people's health and also with law and order," he said. "It will also lead to increase in crime, especially that against women," the BJP vice president said, speaking to the media at his residence on the occasion of the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

"The state government is taking this decision when the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who was against alcohol," he said. The government should revoke the decision immediately or the BJP will stage a strong protest, Chouhan said.

The Kamal Nath government recently decided to relax the rules for setting up bars at liquor shops and also at resorts in the vicinity of core areas of reserve forests to promote tourism and enhance the revenues. Asked about reports about the state government planning to protest against the Centre's `failure' to provide funds for rain-affected farmers, Chouhan said, "This is an attempt to divert people's attention from the problems plaguing them." About the Congress's claim that though 28 of 29 MPs from the state are from the BJP they are not doing anything to obtain funds from the BJP-led Central government, Chouhan retorted, "How many Congress MPs staged protests when the BJP government in the state was struggling to get aid from the UPA government? "All these are diversionary tactics as the state government is unable to distribute relief to farmers despite having funds," he said.

On the controversial proposal to serve eggs under the midday meal scheme at schools, Chouhan said the government should think of those who avoid eggs considering them to be non-vegetarian food, and not serve eggs at schools. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava had reportedly said that the children who eat eggs will turn to cannibalism. He later claimed that his comment had been distorted.

Asked about it, Chouhan said Bhargava did not intend to say what the media reported..

