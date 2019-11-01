Voting for Nigel Farage will not get Brexit done - Conservative Party

Britain's ruling Conservatives warned on Friday that voting for the rival Brexit Party could prevent Britain from leaving the EU and could put left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn into power at an upcoming election. "A vote for (Brexit Party Leader Nigel) Farage risks letting Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street via the back door," Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said in an emailed statement.

"It will not get Brexit done - and it will create another gridlocked parliament that doesn't work."

