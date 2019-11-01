Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his Brexit deal would give Britain "full control" after it leaves the European Union, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said it might hinder a future trade agreement between the United States and Britain. "On the technicalities of the deal, anybody who looks at it can see that the UK has full control," Johnson told BBC television on Friday when asked about Trump's comments.

The United States has previously warned Britain that keeping close ties with the EU after Brexit might prevent it from striking a future bilateral trade agreement with Washington. In a separate interview with ITV television, Johnson was asked whether he would consider an offer of support in the Dec. 12 election from Nigel Farage, leader of the eurosceptic Brexit Party, on condition that Johnson drops his Brexit deal.

"What we've got is a fantastic deal that nobody thought we could get," Johnson said. "As soon as we get back in the middle of December, we can put that deal through."

