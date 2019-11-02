International Development News
Was told getting wet in rain augurs well in politics: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:00 IST
A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra. The minister was being interviewed on an open stage at an event in suburban Vile Parle on Friday evening when it started raining.

While two persons stood holding umbrellas for Gadkari and the interviewer, the BJP MP quipped, "When you get drenched in rain, you have good future..journalists say so," sending a ripple of laughter in audience. The minister also had a hearty laugh on his own comment.

Gadkari's comment was an apparent reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's rain-soaked rally in Satara during campaigning for the party nominee for the October 21 Lok Sabha bypoll. A video and pictures of 79-year-old Pawar getting drenched in rain had gone viral, which galvanised workers of his party which was hit by dissensions in the run-up to elections.

Political observers feel Pawar had succedded in sending a strong political message through his gesture which worked in favour of the NCP nominee who defeated his BJP opponent Udayanraje Bhosale by a comfortable margin. Overall, the NCP improved its tally in the Maharashtra Assembly to 54 seats, a gain of 13 seats from the 2014 elections.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have ceded ground with both the parties losing 24 seats altogether compared to their 2014 performance..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

