International Development News
Development News Edition

Not held discussions with anyone in Maharashtra, mandate to sit in opposition: Kharge

Amid the delay in government formation in Maharashtra due to differences between BJP and Shiv Sena over power-sharing, Congress leader and former MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday the party has not held discussions on the issue and the mandate was for it was to sit in the opposition.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:01 IST
Not held discussions with anyone in Maharashtra, mandate to sit in opposition: Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge talking to ANI in Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the delay in government formation in Maharashtra due to differences between BJP and Shiv Sena over power-sharing, Congress leader and former MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday the party has not held discussions on the issue and the mandate was for it was to sit in the opposition. The Congress leader, who is party in-charge of Maharashtra, said they will raise the issues concerning the people.

"I would like to make it clear that we have not held discussions with anybody to form the government in Maharashtra. People have given us the mandate to sit in opposition," Kharge told ANI. "We will work to highlight the problems facing the public, like farmer issues, flood relief, education and so on," he added.

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party, Kharge said it was fighting for power. "They had asked for votes in the name of the alliance and now when they have got a mandate, they are fighting for power. BJP can do anything to get power. They did the same in Karnataka," he said.

He said BJP-Shiv Sena fought the polls on a different ideology and Congress on a different ideology and it was duty for the ruling alliance to form the government. "They (BJP-Shiv Sena) fought on a different ideology and we on a different ideology. We will work for those who accepted our ideology and raise their issues. But now it is the duty of BJP-Shiv Sena to form the government and serve the people," Kharge said.

Amid tussle with BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that the party will soon leave its "wait and watch mode". His remarks came BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that president's rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In seismic shift, Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking

Britain will impose an immediate moratorium on fracking, the government announced on Saturday, saying the controversial gas extraction technique risked causing too much disruption to local communities through earth tremors. The move could w...

Woman burnt alive after demanding money for consuming liquor

A 52-year-old woman was burnt alive by a man in West Bengals Hooghly district after she demanded money from him for consuming liquor, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Accused Sanjay Rajbangshi had beaten Lakshmi Karmakar with a ro...

These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful: Sonia Gandhi on 'snoopgate' controversy.

These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful Sonia Gandhi on snoopgate controversy....

J-K DGP congratulates security forces for arresting LeT terrorist in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbagh Singh on Saturday congratulated security forces after they arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in Sopore, saying that the clean up of terrorists in the area has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019