Modi wishes people on Chhath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished people of the country on the occasion of Chhath puja. "My heartiest congratulations to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahaparva Chhath," Modi tweeted.

"May the Sun God always illuminate us all with his energy and aura and our country continues to climb new steps of success and prosperity," he added. Chhath is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and people throng river ghats and other water bodies to worship the sun.

