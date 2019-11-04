International Development News
UK's Liberal Democrat leader sent suspicious package ahead of UK election-ITV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:54 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson was the recipient of a suspicious package delivered to her office in parliament ahead of the upcoming general election, ITV reported on Monday. Swinson has toughened her party's anti-Brexit stance since taking over as a leader in July, promising to cancel Brexit if the Liberal Democrats score an unlikely victory in a widely expected early election.

London's police said they were alerted to the package just before 1000 GMT on Monday in Portcullis House, where many lawmakers have their offices. The police later ruled it was non-hazardous. The package "has now been assessed as non-suspicious," the police said in a statement. "No reports of any illness or injuries. The premises have not been evacuated. Inquiries continue."

There was no immediate comment from the Liberal Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

