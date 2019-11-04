International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't have anything to do with 17 disqualified MLAs: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his party has nothing to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:00 IST
Don't have anything to do with 17 disqualified MLAs: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his party has nothing to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs. Speaking to media persons about a videotape of him pertaining to resignations of these MLAs and the fall of Congress-JDS government, he said: "We don't have anything to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs."

"We don't even know which party they are going to join or will they contest independently. The Congress party is twisting my statement. Let the Supreme Court take a decision on the videotape," he said. Chief Minister Yediyurappa alleged that Siddaramaiah is making allegations against him to gain the people's attention.

Yesterday the Karnataka Chief Minister rejected the Congress demand for his resignation. He also dismissed Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao's demand for the resignation of BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the video that has surfaced, Chief Minister Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the Central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs. (ANI)

Also Read: Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

White House lawyer expected to defy impeachment subpoena

Washington, Nov 4 AP The lead lawyer for the National Security Council is expected to defy a subpoena to appear before House impeachment investigators, following President Donald Trumps orders not to cooperate with the probe. John Eisenberg...

Apple offers USD 2.5 bn to address California housing crisis

San Francisco, Nov 4 AFP Apple said Monday it would commit USD 2.5 billion over the next two years to help address the shortage of affordable housing in California and reduce homelessness. The move by Apple follows similar initiatives from ...

RBI issues new compensation norms for pvt,foreign bank honchos

The Reserve Bank on Monday issued compensation guidelines for whole-time directors and chief executives of foreign, private, small finance, payments banks and local area banks mandating the cash component of variable pay at 67 percent. Ban...

UPDATE 1-Union rejects Royal Mail strike offer as UK election looms

The main union at Royal Mail on Monday rejected an offer the company says is aimed at avoiding a strike that could affect mail deliveries ahead of a general election in December. Royal Mail told the Communications Workers Union CWU that if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019