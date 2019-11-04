Don't have anything to do with 17 disqualified MLAs: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his party has nothing to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs. Speaking to media persons about a videotape of him pertaining to resignations of these MLAs and the fall of Congress-JDS government, he said: "We don't have anything to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs."

"We don't even know which party they are going to join or will they contest independently. The Congress party is twisting my statement. Let the Supreme Court take a decision on the videotape," he said. Chief Minister Yediyurappa alleged that Siddaramaiah is making allegations against him to gain the people's attention.

Yesterday the Karnataka Chief Minister rejected the Congress demand for his resignation. He also dismissed Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao's demand for the resignation of BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the video that has surfaced, Chief Minister Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the Central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs. (ANI)

