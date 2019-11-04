International Development News
Development News Edition

AAP-BJP trade charges as odd-even scheme begins

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:38 IST
AAP-BJP trade charges as odd-even scheme begins

As the odd-even road rationing scheme kicked in here on Monday, the ruling AAP and the BJP accused each other of doling politics over it and not making much efforts to combat air pollution. Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel termed the initiative "an election stunt" by the Kejriwal government and violated the rule by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number. His action invited a rebuke from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said he was pained by this behaviour.

"At a time when residents of Delhi are supporting the odd-even scheme, the BJP is opposing the efforts of people to reduce pollution. This is not right. The BJP should not do politics. They should support the people of Delhi," he told reporters at his residence before he carpooled with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai to his office. On his part, Goel alleged the Kejriwal government failed to do anything to curb pollution in the past five years.

"I am doing this as a symbolic protest against the Kejriwal government's failure to do anything in five years to curb pollution in Delhi. It is now enacting a drama. It's an election stunt in view of the coming assembly polls," he told reporters at his residence. The 12-day odd-even rules kicked in on Monday, and the chief minister said he was getting reports that people were following it nearly 100 per cent.

Last week, a public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR following an alarming level of pollution which the AAP government said was because of stubble-burning in neighbouring states. Reacting to Union Environment Prakash Javadekar's comment that the AAP government was busy spending on advertisements, Kejriwal said, "He (Javadekar) is doing politics. Our government's budget for advertisements is Rs 150-200 crore. Out of this, a good chunk is still unused. They spread lies."

"We have spent money on anti-dengue campaign and awareness. Should we not spread awareness? Should we allow people to die? The Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign is one of its kind... "Delhi is the only city which has eradicated dengue through its campaign - '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minutes'," he said.

Instead of trying to discount people's efforts, the Union minister should praise them for dealing with dengue, Kejriwal said. "The entire North India is witnessing an alarming level of pollution. What is the role of Delhi in it? The Centre should sit together with the states concerned.

"Only the Centre can take steps to reduce stubble-burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Why does he (Javadekar) blame Delhi and its residents (for stubble burning?," he said. Reacting to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's recent comment that 40,000 machines provided by the Centre to curb stubble burning cannot help 22 lakh farmers, Javadekar earlier in the day said the Centre has given Rs 1,100 crores for the same but the AAP government was busy spending money on advertisements.

"The Delhi government is asking why have we given 40,000 machines to a population of 22 lakh farmers. I want to say that we have given Rs 1,100 crores. Instead of spending Rs 1,500 crore on advertisements, the Delhi government should give this amount to farmers to address the issue of pollution," he told reporters after attending an event here. Hitting back at Javadekar, Sisodia said that the entire north India would not have faced the effects of stubble-burning had the Union minister convened a coordination meeting of the states concerned three-four months back.

"He is the one who did not convene the meeting. Had he done a coordination meeting of the states three-four months back, the entire north India would not have faced the effects of stubble burning and people would not have faced problems in breathing.." Sisodia told reporters. On the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) convening a meeting on the rising level of pollution on Sunday, the deputy chief minister said, "The time for meeting has ended. We will certainly look into it but the Centre should also look into it."

Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday as hundreds of distraught people took to social media to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico will not take sides in El Salvador-Venezuela dispute-president

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others diplomats at the weekend.Were not going to make a statement in ...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5 pc stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private l...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardises an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019