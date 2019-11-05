International Development News
Development News Edition

India opting out of RCEP breather for agricultural and industrial sectors: YSRCP

YSR Congress Party on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for storming out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) or FreeTrade Agreement, saying that it is a breather for the agriculture and industrial sectors of the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:25 IST
India opting out of RCEP breather for agricultural and industrial sectors: YSRCP
MVS Nagi Reddy [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for storming out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) or FreeTrade Agreement, saying that it is a breather for the agriculture and industrial sectors of the country. "The union government's decision in this regard is a breather for the agricultural and industrial sectors of the country. Had India entered into RCEP, the market would have flooded with imported products. The agreement would have adversely affected the interests of the local farmers and medium level industrialists. At present, already the agricultural and industrial sectors are facing many problems. The problems of these governments should be addressed first," said Vice Chairman of Agriculture Mission MVS Nagi Reddy while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

India announced not to join China-backed RCEP as its key concerns including inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers could not be resolved. The Prime Minister had said earlier that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and six FTA partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant laborers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern s...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced a oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Maha...

France to implement quotas for labour immigration-minister

France will for the first time set quotas for the number of immigrant workers from outside the European Union it allows into the country, French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Tuesday, a measure long sought by the countrys right-wi...

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019