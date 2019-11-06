International Development News
Report: Egypt's parliament moves against outspoken lawmaker

  • Cairo
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:34 IST
Egypt's state-run news agency says the parliament has moved against an opposition lawmaker who posted a video criticizing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. MENA says the house Tuesday referred lawmaker, Ahmed Tantawi, to an ethics committee, which could ultimately remove him from parliament.

Tantawi's video had lobbied against constitutional amendments adopted last year by parliament — packed with el-Sissi's supporters — enshrining that the president can stay in power until 2030. The video also criticized the government's economic reforms as hurting the poor and middle class the hardest. Tantawi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said those criticizing the political leadership "have no place in Egypt and should go to another country." Egypt has witnessed an unprecedented crackdown on dissent since el-Sissi came to power in 2014.

