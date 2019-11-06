International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha impasse: Cong MP Dalwai meets Raut in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:25 IST
Maha impasse: Cong MP Dalwai meets Raut in Mumbai

Amid the logjam over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress Rajya Sabha member Hussain Dalwai met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dalwai later told PTI he had a "positive discussion" with Raut, and that the Congress and NCP should work to keep the BJP out of power.

He last week wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying the party should support a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. On Wednesday, Dalwai met Raut at the office of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' here for about 30 minutes.

"The Congress and NCP should take all necessary steps to keep the BJP out of power. I had a very positive discussion with Raut," Dalwai said after the meeting. Raut is also a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of 'Saamana'.

The meeting assumes significance as there has been no headway in government formation in the state after results of the Assembly polls were declared on October 24. The term of the existing state Assembly expires on November 9.

The BJP, which won 105 seats, and the Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the chief minister's post and ministerial portfolios in new government, even 13 days after the Assembly poll verdict handed them enough seats to cobble up a coalition government. They won 161 seats together in the 288-member House, much above the halfway mark of 145.

Besides, the opposition NCP won 54 seats while the Congress got 44 seats. The Shiv Sena has demanded a written assurance from the BJP over implementation of an "agreement" arrived at on sharing the chief minister's post.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied that any such proposal was agreed upon..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution: It is a question of life and death of crores of people in Delhi-NCR region, says SC

Lashing out at the authorities for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the Supreme Court Wednesday said it is a question of life and death of crores of people here but it is very unfortunate that they are not bothe...

Diksha, Ridhima share first round lead in Noida

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari returned identical cards of three-under 69 to share lead after the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday. Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi are chasing the leaders cl...

Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centres move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library NMML Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehrus legacy by taking...

Let MPs help farmers buy stubble management machinery: Harsimrat urges PM

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MPs provide financial assistance to farmers in their constituencies for buying machinery to dispose of crop residue cleanly. In a letter to the prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019