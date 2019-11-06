International Development News
Development News Edition

Facebook hit by 'tsunami' of bogus political news: NGO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:38 IST
Facebook hit by 'tsunami' of bogus political news: NGO
Image Credit: Pixabay

A "tsunami" of political disinformation is pounding Facebook users with the US presidential election still a year away, online activist network Avaaz said in a report released on Wednesday. An analysis by the NGO of the top 100 bogus news stories about US politics that went viral on Facebook in the 10 months ending October 31 showed that politically tinged false news got more than 158 million views.

That number of views was enough to reach every US voter at least once if evenly spread across the electorate, according to Avaaz, whose areas of activism include human rights and climate change. "These findings can only be seen as the tip of the iceberg of disinformation ahead of the US 2020 elections," Avaaz said in the report.

Avaaz only looked at stories that were fact-checked and debunked by reputable fact-checking organizations. The NGO called for further analysis of misinformation spreading on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp to expose "what lies below the surface of this tidal wave approaching the horizon of the US 2020 elections."

Avaaz called for Facebook and all other social media platforms to implement a "Correct the Record" process in which independent fact-checkers make sure users exposed to false information are notified and offered corrections. "The 2020 elections are at risk," said Avaaz campaign director Fadi Quran.

"The most effective solution to this threat that does not undermine our free speech is to notify users when they've been targeted with viral lies and work with independent fact-checkers to correct the record." Democrats and liberals were twice as likely as Republicans or conservatives to be targets of bogus news reports, according to Avaaz findings. Facebook has been investing heavily to prevent its platform from being used to deceptively sway elections or spread false information after the social network was used to sow division among US voters in 2016.

Facebook said it currently has 40 teams that focus on elections in order to increase transparency, reduce disinformation and harmful content, as well as remove inaccurate voting information or any content that violates community standards, such as hate messages. Facebook has been under mounting pressure to improve how its spots meddling and misinformation, as well as to scrutinize political advertisements.

In a global initiative set to start in mid-November, the social network will step up a system that makes clear when information comes from state-controlled media outlets. "Our investigation shows that Facebook's measures have largely failed to reduce the spread of viral disinformation on the platform," Avaaz said.

"Without immediate and decisive action, we expect the US 2020 elections to be, once again, severely impacted by disinformation." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

HIGHLIGHTThe Device will go on sale on November 11 in Mainland, China.Mi CC9 Pro will be available in Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black colorXiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds firs...

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's new bail application; warns against leaks to media

In a setback to Nirav Modi, a UK court yet again rejected a bail plea of the fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday despite an offer of an unprecedented bail package, which included 4-million pounds in security as well as house arrest akin ...

Punjab: Commemorative gold, silver coins on 550th Parkash Purab big hit with devotees

Ahead of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the special gold and silver commemorative coins issued by Punjab government have become an instant hit with the devotees. The coins are being sold at an exhibition being held by the Punjab...

EID Parry reports July-Sept net at Rs 380.36 crore

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit at Rs 380.36 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based Murugappa Group firm had registered net profit at Rs 250.22 crore the same quarter last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019