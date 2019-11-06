BJP govt neglecting women's issues: Congress Mahila chief Mangaluru, Nov 6 (PTI): The Congress in Karnataka alleged on Wednesday that the BJP government at the Centre was neglecting issues of women and spending huge amounts on advertisements about so-called welfare schemes for them. "Even the highly publicized campaign for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' is limited only to the flexboards of its advertisements all over the country, which has been exposed during their rule of the past six years at the Centre," state Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath said, addressing reporters here.

Amarnath was here in connection with the campaign for the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) elections. She requested the women in the city to rise to the occasion and support the Congress as "it is the only political party which honours and respects women in the country." Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had introduced people friendly schemes like Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya and Indira Canteen, which were hugely successful as they helped the poorer sections of society, she said.

Election observer Savitha Ramesh, district Mahila Congress president Shalet Pinto and National Mahila Congress president Janet D'Souza were present at the press meet.PTI MVG APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)