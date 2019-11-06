International Development News
Development News Edition

TRS govt failed to resolve RTC employees strike amicably: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:59 IST
TRS govt failed to resolve RTC employees strike amicably: BJP
BJP Image Credit: ANI

The BJP in Telangana on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should quit as it was his failure that resulted in the state Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees continuing their strike in spite of the deadlines set by the government to resume work. "Three deadlines (set by the government for staff to return to work) have vanished into thin air. Employees are continuing their strike along with wives and children, without being scared by your threats, sacrificing festivals and not having food," state BJP president K Laxman told reporters.

"This is a moral victory achieved by workmen and directly Chief Minister's failure. We are demanding that (he should) quit, taking responsibility for this failure," he said. Accusing the TRS government of adopting an adamant attitude towards RTC employees in resolving their problems, Laxman alleged the state government has failed to sort out the issue.

The over one-month-long RTC strike has not only affected normal life but also also crippled public transport system in the state, causing inconvenience to patients, students and employees, he claimed. Rao has set three deadlines and tried to intimidate the employees but they did not respond, Laxman claimed.

The TRS government is "more interested in usurping the properties of RTC", he alleged. "The government has hatched a conspiracy to privatise the RTC, but BJP would fight in support of the RTC employees till they get justice," he said.

Laxman said the party has appraised the situation vis-a-vis the RTC strike to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and also to BJP's national working president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Affirming that the BJP would fight against injustice allegedly being meted out to the RTC employees, he said his party would support the "million march" protest on November 9 called by Joint Action Committee (JAC) of striking RTC employees in support of their demands.

Nearly 48,000 employees had commenced an indefinite strike on October 5 across Telangana on a call by the JAC to press their charter of demands, including merger of the corporation with government. Talking tough, the government had on Monday decided not to allow any of the striking employees to work after the expiry of the November 5 deadline set by it to rejoin duty.

The government had earlier declared the strike to be illegal. The strike is not justified as the RTC is already making losses, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

German coalition parties vow to stay together but have "a lot to do"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners said on Wednesday they would keep working together after welcoming a report which they said showed how much the government had achieved but also how much it still had to do. The rev...

Georgian far right threatens home premiere of hit gay movie

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After winning accolades abroad, a Georgian movie about gay love is drawing threats at home, with far-right groups threatening to block Fridays premiere in the conservative Caucas...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rand 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sai...

Breaking up is too hard to do, says M&S chairman

The idea of splitting British retailer Marks Spencer into two companies - one for clothing and the home, and one for food - is completely impractical and not in the boards current thinking, Chairman Archie Norman said on Wednesday.The 135-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019