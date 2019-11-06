International Development News
Going abroad and saying 'everything is fine' will not make things fine: Priyanka's dig at PM

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:22 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, saying going abroad and proclaiming that "everything is fine" does not mean that everything will be fine. "Going abroad and saying 'sab changa si' (everything is all right)' does not mean that everything will be fine," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also posted a media report on Infosys terminating services of non-performing employees as part of its involuntary attrition. "There is no news coming from anywhere of increase in employment rate or new jobs being created. Big corporates have started firing people. Those who say 'sab change si' are now 'chup si' (absolutely quiet).... Why?)" the Congress general secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address at mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in September in the US, said, "If you ask me 'Howdy, Modi', my answer is: Everything is great in India."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

