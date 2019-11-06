Awards for public service to be presented in Jan, Aug

Andhra Pradesh government will present YSR Life-time Awards to acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to public service. The award, which will be presented on January 26 and August 15 every year, carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation signed by the Chief Minister, according to principal secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash.

The award is aimed at recognising the work of any distinction and given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, excellence and contributions to print and electronic media (editors, journalists) and medicine, among others. The total number of awards to be given in a year will be 100 beginning from 2020, the Principal Secretary said in an order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)