Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week: US lawmaker

Washington, Nov 6 (AFP) The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump will occur over two days next week, the congressman overseeing the process said Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-anticipated public phase.

Two US officials including William Taylor, the current top US diplomat to Ukraine who has bolstered the accusation that Trump sought to pressure Kiev to launch investigations that could help the president politically, will testify next Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement.

The former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who told investigators she was ousted from her post over "false claims" spread by Trump allies, is scheduled to testify on Friday, November 15, Schiff said. (AFP) RS RS

