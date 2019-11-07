International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak Army 'too busy' to get involved in political matters: Maj Gen Ghafoor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 00:21 IST
Pak Army 'too busy' to get involved in political matters: Maj Gen Ghafoor
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said that it was "too busy" in matters of national security to get involved in any political issue, apparently referring to the massive protest led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanding the ouster of country's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan Army spokesman, made the comments in an interview to Hum News Channel when asked if the Army chief will mediate in the ongoing demonstration by the cleric-cum-politician Rehman.

Rehman is leading the massive protest, which entered the sixth day on Wednesday. Dubbed as 'Azadi March', the protestors demand Prime Minister Khan's resignation, accusing him of "rigging" the 2018 general elections. Rehman said the anti-government sit-in was staged with a view to fulfil a "national responsibility" and for which "much effort and resilience" has been exercised.

Ghafoor told the channel that army had nothing to do with the politics of sit-ins. "We are too busy in matters of national security and defence to become involved in things like these and respond to these allegations," he said.

When asked if army chief would try to resolve the ongoing dharna against the government, he said, "the dharna is a political activity which the army as an institution has nothing to do with." He rejected the impression that army was against the government when Imran Khan staged a similar sit-in in 2014 and said that the military had supported the government.

Ghafoor also rejected Army's meddling in the electoral process. "It neither has any role in the country's electoral process nor has it any desire to do so," he said.

Rehman, addressing the protestors, said the protest would continue unless government accepted the demands of the protestors. In its list of demands, the Rehbar Committee sought the premier's resignation and fresh elections in the country without the supervision of the armed forces.

The government, on the other hand, has demanded that the committee end the sit-in. Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met Rehman to convince him to end the protest. He told reporters that positive progress was made in the talks.

The protestors camping at Peshawar Mor area of Islamabad braved heavy rain, chilly winds and cold weather but refused to disperse until asked by Rehman. Rehman on Monday asked his supporters to continue their anti-government protest with "perseverance" and "courage", as the 48-hour deadline set by him for Prime Minister Khan's resignation expired.

He said the movement to oust the prime minister "will continue to move ahead and will never be on the back foot". The protest is supported by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Qaumi Watan Party, National Party, wami National Party and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Frisco Texas Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fo...

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...

Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemens Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on ...

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team -official

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019