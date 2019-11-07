International Development News
BJP delegation to meet Maharashtra Governor today

Amid the uncertainty over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, a delegation of BJP leaders led by the party's state chief Chandrakant Patil is slated to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:38 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the uncertainty over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, a delegation of BJP leaders led by the party's state chief Chandrakant Patil is slated to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been elected as the BJP Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra, is not a part of the delegation.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently held elections, it is yet to stake claim for government formation. The delay in government formation has been caused by differences in the two parties on power-sharing.

In the recently-held assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha. Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the two parties on power-sharing.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

