International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

Malaysia has detained the deputy leader of Cambodia's banned opposition party, Mu Sochua, an official said on Thursday, after Phnom Penh sought her arrest on grounds that she and other self-exiled opposition were plotting a coup in trying to return home. The detention came as Sam Rainsy, the founder of the opposition party, prepared to fly from Paris to Bangkok, vowing to return to Cambodia on Saturday to lead demonstrations against the one-party rule of longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Mu Sochua, 65, flew into Kuala Lumpur on her U.S. passport and was being questioned at the airport, but Malaysia had not decided whether to deport her to Cambodia to face trial, Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah "We have received a request, but we decide on our own," Saifuddin told reporters

"We are a pro-democracy government, we follow things very closely, but at the same time we cannot interfere in what happens in other countries," he said. It was unclear if any of the dozens of opposition figures abroad would reach Cambodia for the planned rallies. Thailand said it will not allow transit for Sam Rainsy, and Malaysia this week detained two other opposition leaders trying to fly to Thailand.

A former women's minister, Mu Sochua is vice president of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and one of the highest-profile opposition leaders detained in Hun Sen's efforts to prevent their return. Thailand denied her entry on Oct. 20.

On Wednesday, she held a news conference in Indonesia to denounce a crackdown by Cambodian authorities, who have arrested at least 48 opposition activists this year and deployed troops along the borders in recent weeks. "What do they fear?" she asked. "They totally fear the determination of the people of Cambodia, who are responding positively to our appeal, which is that together we will build a better Cambodia."

She later flew to Malaysia, only to be detained. Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, said he had spoken with Mu Sochua in detention, who said she had been told she would not be deported to Cambodia. It was not immediately clear where authorities would send her next.

Mu Sochua fled Cambodia in 2017 amid a mass crackdown on the opposition. The party's leader, Kem Sokha, was arrested on treason charges and remains under house arrest. Cambodia's Supreme Court later dissolved the CNRP. The party of Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than three decades, went on to win all the seats in parliament in a general election last year.

'SPIRIT OF ASEAN' Mu Sochua's news conference in Jakarta was interrupted by the Cambodian ambassador, who argued she should not be given a forum.

The Cambodian embassy later asked Indonesia, as a fellow member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grouping, to arrest her. The embassy sought her deportation to Cambodia "in the true spirit of ASEAN", it said in a statement, adding that similar requests had been made to neighbouring countries.

Cambodian national police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun said Mu Sochua had been charged in connection with a plot to topple the government. "There is an arrest warrant for her. We really want her, but we don't know what is Malaysia's position," he said.

Mu Sochua's detention in Malaysia was unacceptable, said New York-based Human Rights Watch. "She's done nothing wrong and should be immediately released and allowed to undertake the consultations she planned with the Malaysian government and civil society groups," said Phil Robertson, the group's deputy director for Asia.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways may pick up stake in Air India: CEO Al Baker

Qatar Airways is keen to spread its wings in India which ranks as one of the worlds fastest-growing aviation markets. We will be interested to invest in Air India if we have very strong investors together with us, said its Chief Executive O...

Mass surveillance fears as India readies facial recognition system

As India prepares to install a nationwide facial recognition system in an effort to catch criminals and find missing children, human rights and technology experts on Thursday warned of the risks to privacy and from increased surveillance.U...

Ek Mulaqaat - A Tribute to Khayyam Saheb

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, a connoisseur and efficacious music composer from times of cinema like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi passed away on 19 August 2019. To reminiscence his essence in popular songs and Indian classical art, Tagbin pr...

Russia has retaliation ready if U.S. quits Open Skies treaty - RIA

Russia has drawn up retaliatory measures in case the United States leaves the Open Skies treaty, a pact which allows both countries to conduct surveillance flights over each others territory, the RIA news agency reported late on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019