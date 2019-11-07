International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena scared of 'poaching' of MLAs by BJP: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:34 IST
Sena scared of 'poaching' of MLAs by BJP: Congress
Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday asked whether the 'Mahayuti' has a moral right to form government in Maharashtra if its constituent Shiv Sena feels scared that ally BJP will "poach" its MLAs. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held state Assembly polls under the aegis of 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) along with some smaller allies.

However, despite the BJP and Sena in a comfortable position to jointly form government in the state, they have been warring over sharing the chief minister's post. The Shiv Sena wants the post to be shared for two- and-half years each on a rotation basis, but the BJP has rejected such an arrangement.

Some BJP leaders and its allies of late claimed a section of Shiv Sena leaders were in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- apparently to switch sides. Amid the tussle between the Mahayuti constituents, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of being "morally corrupt", if the Shiv Sena feels scared that the Amit Shah-led party will poach its MLAs.

"Shivsena is an alliance partner of BJP and part of Mahayuti. If it feels scared that BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them. Does Mahayuti hv moral rights to form govt now?" Sawant said in a tweet. Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha said resorts in places near Mumbai, like Khandala, Alibaug, Matheran and Madh Island may soon be blocked.

"But given the money they have, the BJP should also consider Maldives, Bahamas, Bermuda and Pattaya," he quipped. Without naming the BJP, NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil also claimed that some MLAs were being lured.

"Some MLAs are being lured now. But in case anyone defects (to the BJP's camp), other parties will come together and defeat him/her (in bypoll)," Patil told reporters here. He, however, said the NCP MLAs were not among those who were being lured.

"Those who wanted to switch sides, left (the NCP) before the election. The ones elected (on NCP's tickets) have people's faith in them and we are ready to sit in the opposition," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce warns on profit as Trent 1000 costs mount

Rolls-Royces warned its operating profit and free-cash-flow will come in at the lower end of its guidance this year as costs rise to address problems with the Trent 1000 engine that powers Boeings 787 Dreamliner passenger plane.Airlines hav...

Philippines' Duterte warms to idea of banning plastics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has proposed banning plastic, his spokesman said on Thursday, which could provide the impetus needed for the Congress of one of the worlds top plastic polluters to pass environment protection laws. The P...

Malaysia sentences five men to jail, caning and fines for gay sex

A Malaysian religious court sentenced five men on Thursday to jail, caning and fines for attempting gay sex, media and a rights group said. Sodomy and same-sex acts are illegal under Islamic law in Muslim-majority Malaysia, although convict...

Poor air quality closes schools in eastern Pakistan

Lahore, Nov 7 AP Dangerously poor air quality has forced Pakistans government to close all schools in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province and home to 11 million people. A thick smog is hanging over the city, caused in part by wid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019