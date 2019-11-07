International Development News
Gairsain doesn't have required infrastructure to become capital: Rawat

  • PTI
  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:55 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the issue of Gairsain being made capital of the state is an "emotive" one but a practical call has to be taken as the remote hill town does not have the required infrastructure. Replying to a question at a conclave named 'Mere Yuva Meri Shan' at Almora, Rawat said, "Gairsain is an emotive issue but we need to be practical. It doesn't have the infrastructure permanent capital of a state needs to have."

"One argument loosely offered in support of Gairsain being made the permanent capital of the state is that it is centrally located. Seen from that angle Nagpur should have been the capital of India," he said. But the most important part of this proposition is whether or not Gairsain has the kind of infrastructure it needs to become the capital of the state, which it does not, Rawat said at the conclave organised by Hindi daily Hindustan.

However, the chief minister said efforts are underway to create adequate infrastructure. "We are taking steps to create a lake in Gairsain, which can take care of its entire water needs," he said.

Gairsain in Chamoli district is an emotive issue in Uttarakhand with those spearheading the statehood movement being in favour of the remote hill town being made its capital. Though, political parties exploit the issue for electoral gains in successive bypolls, Gairsain is yet to get the permanent capital status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

