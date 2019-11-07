International Development News
Development News Edition

No headway in Maha govt formation as BJP, Sena refuse to budge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:00 IST
No headway in Maha govt formation as BJP, Sena refuse to budge

The wait for a new government in Maharashtra prolonged on Thursday, with the BJP not staking claim, while an aggressive Shiv Sena remained firm on rotation of the chief minister's post. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who hasn't blinked in the protracted battle of nerves with the senior alliance partner, was quoted as saying that the Amit Shah-led party should approach him only if ready to give Sena the CMs post.

On Thursday, Thackeray chaired a meeting of Sena's new MLAs for over an hour, during which the legislators reiterated that the "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" formula agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented. The Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

After the meet, held at Thackeray's Bandra residence 'Matoshree', the legislators went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief's home, where they were shifted amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides. "It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavji takes will be binding on all of us," Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said.

"Threats and blackmailing won't work now," said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been the public face of the party's new-found belligerence during the last fortnight. "We also have options (to form government)," he said, but did not elaborate.

Results of the October 21 Assembly poll were declared on October 24. Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan amid talk of the latter stepping in to annoint a caretaker CM if nobody stakes claim to form the new government before the present Assembly's term ends in two days.

In Nagpur, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should head the new government as he has been elected head of state BJP legislature party, and ruled out his assuming the state's top job. He also said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should not be linked to the government formation moves in Maharashtra.

Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP met Koshyari in Mumbai to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in formation of a government in the state. Those who met Koshyari included minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

"We discussed the legal aspects of the current situation with the governor. We will hold talks with our leaders and decide next course of action," he said. Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the state legislature, said the onus is on Governor Koshyari to act if no party stakes claim to form the new government.

If no party comes forward, the governor can invite the single largest party to form the government, Kalse said. "If that party shows its inability to form the new government, then the governor will invite the second largest party to form the government," Kalse said. "The governor will have to carry out these modalities," he told a TV channel.

The decision to hold the first session of the new Assembly is taken in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, he said. Holding the session is the cabinet's responsibility, he added. "The Assembly poll results have been notified by the Election Commission. The new Assembly will come into existence as per Constitutional provisions," he said.

"Till the new CM is sworn in, the session of the new Assembly can't be convened," Kalse said. After the new government proposes, the governor calls the session of the new Assembly in which all the new MLAs are sworn in, he said.

"There is no provision of a caretaker government as per the Constitution but there have been such incidents even at the Centre," he said. "The tenure of a caretaker government is a grey area but the new government will have to be formed soon," he said.

Former Maharashtra Advocate General Shrihari Aney said, it is a "very long time" before one can think of imposing President's rule in the state. "There are many options and actions to be taken before reaching such a decision," Aney said.

"There is no provision in law that the new government will have to be formed by November 9, after the tenure of the present Assembly ends," Aney said. The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats. The Congress on Thursday questioned the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's "moral right" to form government in Maharashtra if the Sena apprehends poaching of its MLAs by its senior ally.

The Nationalist Congress Party claimed that MLAs were being approached with inducements for switching camps..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination Main exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali...

UPDATE 2-Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation' -U.S.

The European Union and United States expressed concern on Thursday at Irans holding of an inspector from the U.N. nuclear watchdog last week, with the U.S. envoy to the agency calling it an outrageous provocation that must have consequences...

Woman gang-raped, blackmailed

A 19-year-old woman was allgedly raped by three men in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday. The accused allegedly abducted the woman in an auto rickshaw when she was returning home in Nalasopara area on the evening of Oct...

Turkey arrests 17 on suspected IS links

Ankara, Nov 7 AFP Turkish police arrested 17 foreigners on Thursday suspected of ties to the Islamic State group, state news agency Anadolu reported. The 17, whose nationalities were not given, were arrested in Ankara and taken for interrog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019