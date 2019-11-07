International Development News
Development News Edition

If Mahayuti forms govt in Maharashtra, Sena likely to get key portfolios in Cabinet: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that if Mahayuti (BJP-Sena alliance) forms the government in Maharashtra then Sena is likely to get key portfolios in the Cabinet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:15 IST
If Mahayuti forms govt in Maharashtra, Sena likely to get key portfolios in Cabinet: Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that if Mahayuti (BJP-Sena alliance) forms the government in Maharashtra then Sena is likely to get key portfolios in the Cabinet. "The oath ceremony programme will be conducted in the presence of Shiv Sena. They are being agreed to 50-50 per cent formula. The Sena has been demanding the chief ministerial post as there are chances to get more portfolios. However, Sena will be given key portfolios as chief minister will be from the side of the BJP," Athawale told ANI.

Stating that Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey is trying to achieve his father's Balasaheb's dream, he said: "Uddhav will surely do adjustments. If I will get time I will talk to him. There are chances of compromise and hopefully, by tomorrow evening the political deadlock will be resolved." Speaking about the meeting of the council of ministers held in New Delhi, he said: "I was in Delhi for two days for a meeting of the council of ministers. The meeting was held on November 5 and 6 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Republican Party of India (RPI) chief said that he had spoken to Union Minister Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari about political development in Maharashtra. He said he asked Gadkari to visit Maharashtra to take cognisance of the situation, however, the Union Transport Minister said that he is in constant touch with Sena leader Subash Desai.

Athawale also requested Shah to come to Maharashtra but he said that nothing fruitful will be achieved as it is entirely upon the local leaders to resolve the political crisis. The RPI chief said that meetings are being held to reach a positive conclusion, adding that Sena's support is a must for the BJP to run a smooth government for five years.

Praising Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief for stating that BJP-Sena should form the government, Athawale said: "Pawar has cleared that he will sit in opposition. He has given a nice message." The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently held elections, it is yet to stake a claim for government formation.The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. (ANI)

Also Read: Shiv Sena should give up its demand for CM's post: Ramdas Athawale

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose, the teams announced early Thursday morning. Fabbri has recorded one goal in nine games this season for the Blues.The 23-ye...

Three pacts signed between Indian, Thailand ports; to cut sea travel time

Three agreements have been signed between Ranong Port Thailand and port trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, with an aim to reduce sea travel time between the two countries to more than a half. The memoranda of understanding MoUs w...

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...

Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019