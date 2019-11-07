The Gujarat Congress will organise protests, from block to state level starting from Friday, to denounce the "misrule" of the Narendra Modi government. The eight-day-long agitation will end on November 15 with a protest in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajiv Satav on Thursday said that in the six years of the BJP rule at the Centre, the country has seen erosion of development which took place under his party's governments in the last 65 years. That is the reason the opposition party has decided to organise protests at different levels in the BJP-ruled state, said the former Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra.

The state-wide protests will highlight the "misrule" of the Modi government and its handling of the economy, Satav said. "The economy is in a mess, the BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises, including depositing Rs 15 lakh in accounts...unemployment rate is at its highest level in 45 years and the RBI had to sell gold, Satav said.

"The government has taken over Rs 3.89 lakh crore from the RBI to run the economy in the last few years. The RBI's emergency fund is to be used only in event of a war or any other emergency, the Congress leader said. He said the economic growth has declined under the BJP -led NDA government.

"The GDP growth has come down to 5 per cent, while the agriculture GDP growth is now 2 per cent, he said. Rajasthan minister Rahgu Sharma, who has been given the charge of conducting agitational programme in Gujarat by the Congress, said the Modi government should come out with a 'white paper' on economy.

Condition of farmers is deteriorating day by day, he said. Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said from November 8 to 10, protests will be held at block level and from November 11 to 13, at district headquarters.

On November 15, a "mega" protest will be held at the state capital, where Congress workers from all over the state will converge for the event, he said..

