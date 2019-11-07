International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: BJP responsible for the mess, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the formation of government in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
Maharashtra: BJP responsible for the mess, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat
Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat speaking to media persons on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the formation of government in the state. Speaking to media persons, Balasaheb Thorat said, "BJP is responsible for all this mess. They could not convince their own ally and could not keep their promises."

Thorat spoke after a delegation of the BJP met the governor earlier today. "We thought they would meet the Governor and form the government but we don't know when their 'good news' will come. We are waiting for their 'good news' as they say it," he said.

"Has BJP started any maternity home that they are saying about giving 'good news every day," asked Thorat. Accusing BJP of contacting MLAs of other parties, Thorat said, "BJP has started contacting MLAs (of other parties), their policy of 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' (by hook or crook) had started even before the elections."

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP State Chief Jayant Patil tweeted, " 'I Live my words'. Man, who does such branding for himself could not keep his words for his 25 years old ally. The one who could not keep his words for such an old ally, how would he keep his words to the people of Maharashtra?" Along with the tweet, Patil attached a video clip of where Fadnavis had announced about equal distribution of powers between Shiv Sena and Bhartiya Janata Party.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. (ANI)

Also Read: Have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form govt, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019