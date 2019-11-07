International Development News
Development News Edition

Wells Fargo taps Bill Daley, former White House official, head of public affairs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
Wells Fargo taps Bill Daley, former White House official, head of public affairs

Wells Fargo & Co, which recently tapped one-time Jamie Dimon protégé Charles Scharf to be its CEO, has hired another former JP Morgan Chase executive and previous White House official, William Daley, to head public affairs. Daley, who was named the vice-chairman of public affairs, will report directly to Scharf and joins the fourth-largest U.S bank from Bank of New York Mellon, where Scharf was chief executive officer prior to his latest assignment.

"I am delighted to welcome Bill to Wells Fargo," said Scharf in a statement on Thursday. "I have known Bill and worked with him for many years and know we will benefit from his unique background." Daley, who left BNY Mellon days after Scharf's exit, had previously served at the White House twice - he was Secretary of Commerce during the Clinton administration and was handpicked by Barack Obama in 2011 to be his chief of staff. In 2000, Daley also served as chairman of Al Gore's presidential campaign.

Daley's appointment at Wells Fargo marks the first significant top-level hire under Scharf, an early sign that the new CEO may bring in more of his long-time lieutenants to the scandal-plagued bank. Wells Fargo is operating under a regulatory microscope, as it tries to rebuild its reputation with customers, investors and politicians after employee whistle-blowers revealed in 2016 that the bank had opened potentially millions of unauthorized accounts.

Daley has previously served on the board of Boeing Co and has also served as a director at Merck and Co. He is also a past president of SBC Communications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal mine accidents

Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents. Paying tributes to the coal miners who laid down their lives in mine acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019