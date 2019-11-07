International Development News
Development News Edition

After Mamata calls him 'BJP party man', WB Guv says 'I shouldn't be dragged into inter-party politics'

Snapping back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him a "BJP party man", state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he should not be dragged into inter-party politics and asserted that everyone should think about the constitutional posts before passing a remark.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:09 IST
After Mamata calls him 'BJP party man', WB Guv says 'I shouldn't be dragged into inter-party politics'
Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Snapping back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him a "BJP party man", state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he should not be dragged into inter-party politics and asserted that everyone should think about the constitutional posts before passing a remark. Calling Banerjee's statement "prerogative", Governor Dhankar told ANI, "I should not be dragged into inter-party politics. I do not have a partisan approach. Doors of Raj Bhawan are open for anyone who comes to me. People from various parties come to me. I don't have a glass from where I look at the political tag of the person. Whatever Chief Minister has said it is her prerogative. In a democracy, everyone should have to regard the constitutional posts."

The Governor's remark came after Banerjee referred him as a "BJP party man" during a press conference at Trinamool Bhawan earlier in the day in Kolkata. When she was asked about the Governor making statements about Ayushman Bharat scheme not being implemented in West Bengal, the Chief Minister did not let the reporter complete her question and said: "Don't ask me this question, I can't reply to their BJP party man".

Dhankar, who took oath as West Bengal Governor in July this year called Ayushman Bharat which aims to achieve universal health coverage a landmark scheme. "In less than three months, Raj Bhawan has received over 3,000 applications from people in Bengal who need urgent medical assistance... I was left to wonder what is the state of affairs of the health assistance to the people of the state of West Bengal. I have always said that Ayushman Bharat is a landmark scheme," the Governor said.

"West Bengal is also entitled to that scheme. More than 1 crore families would get benefit from this. There is a scheme in the state. But in the interest of West Bengal, I will strongly favour the schemes brought by the central government for the people," he added. Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) which is the flagship scheme of Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries).

The Governor further said that we need to work together in a federal society and emphasized that Ayushman Bharat scheme is globally acknowledged and helping people across the country. "We need to utilise resources that are available for the benefit of the people of West Bengal. That situation is not there... I still do not understand why such a flagship scheme that is globally acknowledged and helping people across the country. But people of Bengal are not getting the benefit of that scheme. We must look into the situation if we have received 3000 applications," he said.

Dhankar also praised the Central Government for bringing down the prices of expensive treatment and medicines and said that people of West Bengal are also entitled to that. "If I find that people are being deprived of benefits and they are suffering in the absence of this. It is my constitutional duty to flag the issue. I will always follow the Indian Constitution," he said.

Banerjee, who has been at loggerheads with the Central government over various issues, pulled out of the Modi government's flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat in the state in January this year. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy Rain lashes West Bengal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at ...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019