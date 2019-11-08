Trump ordered by NY judge to pay $2 mln over charitable foundation
A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being distributed to his 2016 Presidential campaign.
Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state supreme court in Manhattan said the payment should go to a group of non-profit organizations because the foundation, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, has been dissolved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
