Trump says New York official mischaracterizing Trump Foundation settlement
President Donald Trump accused New York state's attorney general of mischaracterizing a settlement reached on Thursday in which his charitable foundation will pay $2 million for misusing funds to help his 2016 presidential campaign.
"The New York Attorney General is deliberately mischaracterizing this settlement for political purposes," Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.
