Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to enter Democratic presidential race: media reports

  PTI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 08-11-2019 07:48 IST
  Created: 08-11-2019 07:47 IST
Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to enter Democratic presidential race: media reports
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has shown interest in strengthening ties with India, is actively considering entering the 2020 presidential race, according to media reports. Bloomberg, 77, is mulling over filing the necessary paperwork for the Democratic party's presidential primary in the State of Alabama, reported The New York Times on Thursday, among other new agencies.

Alabama is one of the 14 states that would hold its Super Tuesday primary on March 3. Friday is the deadline for filing the papers. According to close aides, Bloomberg believes the current lot of Democratic presidential aspirants is not in a position to defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

More than a dozen leaders are currently in the race to bag the nomination of the Democratic party for the November 2020 presidential elections. "If Mike (Bloomberg) runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats, built on a unique record of running America's biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America's toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist," Bloomberg's aide Howard Wolfson said in a statement.

"Based on his record of accomplishments, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win," Wolfson said, adding that Bloomberg has been privately mulling a White House bid for weeks and has not yet made a final decision. "Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation. Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well-positioned to win," Wolfson said.

At least during the past three presidential election cycles, media reports have speculated of Bloomberg considering running for the presidency. "Should Mr Bloomberg proceed with a campaign, it could cause a seismic disruption in the Democratic race," The New York Times said.

"With his immense personal wealth, centrist views and close ties to the political establishment, he would present a grave and instantaneous threat to former Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr, who has been struggling to raise money and assemble an ideologically moderate coalition," the daily said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

