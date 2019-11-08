Will not let BJP form govt in Maharashtra: Congress

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra. The leader also exuded confidence that the party MLAs will follow the party high command's direction.

"All Congress MLAs are together. No MLA will break away from the party. MLAs will follow what party high command. We'll not allow BJP to form the government in the state. National Congress Party (NCP) is our ally, they are with us. People have voted for us to save Maharashtra," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai. Hussain Dalwai said, "I am fully sure that BJP will not be able to poach our MLAs.Some Congress leaders who defected before elections are planning to return."

Yesterday, he also hinted at forming an alliance with Shiv Sena saying that the two parties can have a discussion over having the next chief minister from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The Congress leader also added that whatever decision the party will take, it will be taken along with NCP.

"We can have a discussion over this. We have said that we don't want the Chief Minister to be from the BJP. Congress and NCP do not want BJP chief minister. We don't think that it is a good thing," the Congress leader had stated. As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Congress candidate Rajman Benzam leading by 1,900 votes over BJP's Kashyap

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)