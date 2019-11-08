International Development News
Development News Edition

Note ban derailed economy, says Mamata; BJP hits back

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:47 IST
Note ban derailed economy, says Mamata; BJP hits back
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described demonetisation as a "futile exercise" and said the BJP-led central government's move to ban high-value currency notes on this day in 2016 ruined the country's economy. The saffron party was quick to hit back, claiming that the global financial crisis had a cascading effect on India's economy and demonetisation had no role in it.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, on the third anniversary of note ban, asserted that she knew from the very beginning that the decision would ruin millions of lives. "Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions.

Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise," the chief minister tweeted.

"Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected," she added. Taking a jibe at Banerjee, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said the chief minister should refrain from commenting on matters she did not understand.

"It would be better if she takes concrete steps to revive the economy of the state instead of trying to score brownie points in politics. The economic slowdown is due to a global economic crisis. All nations are affected. The chief minister should stop commenting on matters she doesn't understand," Basu maintained. Not a single industry has come up in Bengal during Banerjee's tenure, the BJP leader said.

"I would request her to look for avenues to improve the economic and industrial scenario of the state. During her tenure we have not seen a single industry coming up in Bengal," Basu added. Banerjee, during her campaign for Lok Sabha elections, earlier this year, had promised to conduct a probe into the demonetization drive, if voted to power at the Centre.

On the first anniversary of the note ban, she had turned her Twitter display picture black in protest. On several occasions, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the Narendra Modi government's move was a "big scam" which benefited only a handful of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on November 8, 2016, announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes -- 86 percent of all currency notes in circulation in value -- would cease to be legal tender. Modi had said that the decision was taken to crackdown on black money, terror funding and corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

Armie Hammer to make Broadway return with Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Armie Hammer is set to return to Broadway with Tracy Letts new play The Minutes. Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August Osage County, also stars in the play along with Blair Brown, K Todd Freeman, Austin ...

China sentences Japanese man to life in prison in drug case

Beijing, Nov 8 AP A court in southern China sentenced an elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison Friday for smuggling drugs hidden in shoes inside a suitcase he was trying to take to his home country. A Malian man was sentenced...

Amit Sadh joins 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' cast

Actor Amit Sadh is the latest addition to the cast of Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, fronted by Vidya Balan. The film is based on the life of the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019