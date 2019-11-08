International Development News
Development News Edition

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:09 IST
Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centre's "politically motivated" decision. The chief minister urged the central government to reconsider its decision, particularly in view of the security scenario currently prevailing in the country, with the terror threat from across the border growing every day.

Considering that Sonia Gandhi's husband Rajiv Gandhi and mother-in-law Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the grant of SPG cover to the Gandhi family was not political favor but a necessity, Amarinder Singh said. "By withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Congress president, as well as MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the central government has shown extreme pettiness and a total disregard for the safety of a family that had made huge sacrifices for the country," the chief minister said.

Recalling the SPG withdrawal of former prime minister Manmohan Singh a few months ago, Amarinder Singh said neither decision was based on ground reality. The reason was given for SPG withdrawal of the Gandhis clearly endorsed this, he said, citing reports which indicated that the security review which led to the latest decision had found the Gandhi family "did not cooperate and impeded the smooth functioning of SPG by not using the SPG protection on several occasions".

"Does that justify the withdrawal of the SPG cover from the family?" he said, adding that if the Centre did feel so strongly about this, it should have taken up the matter with the Gandhis. Not using the SPG protection cannot be interpreted to mean that the security threat that had necessitated the cover in the first place had disappeared, the chief minister added.

Amarinder Singh said in Punjab, he had ensured the continuation of the same security cover to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, that they enjoyed while in office in view of the threat they continue to face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centres politically motivated decis...

UPDATE 4-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA

Iranian forces shot down a drone belonging to a foreign country on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being ...

UPDATE 3-No letters to Santa? Royal Mail seeks to block strike as election, Christmas looms

Britains Royal Mail will go to court next week to block a potential strike by its biggest union, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas. Royal Mail said on Friday...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dying for a better life South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessonsA South Korean service is offering free funerals - but only to the living. More than 25,000 people have participate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019