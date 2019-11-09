New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12 noon:

Following are the top stories at 12 noon: LGD52 SC-4TH LD AYODHYA VERDICT Ayodhya case: Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. DEL15 AYODHYA-RJ-AJMER DARGAH We respect, accept verdict, says Ajmer Dargah; appeals for peace Jaipur: The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah on Saturday welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

DEL22 DL-AYODHYA-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal welcomes SC verdict in Ayodhya case, appeals to people to maintain peace and harmony New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. DEL21 AYODHYA-GOVINDACHARYA Govindacharya credits Singhal, Advani for success of temple movement New Delhi: Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause.

DEL14 AYODHYA-DL-SECURITY Prohibitory orders issued in Delhi New Delhi: In view of the Ayodhya verdict, the Delhi Police on Saturday said prohibitory orders have been issued to maintain public order in the national capital. BOM8 AYODHYA-MH-MUMBAI-SEC 144 Sec 144 clamped in Mumbai as SC reads out Ayodhya verdict Mumbai: Section 144 of the CrPC which bars assembly of more than four people was imposed in Mumbai on Saturday as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.

BOM9 MH-SENA-BJP Why BJP not staking claim to form Maha government, asks Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday needled its warring ally BJP which has failed to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra, apparently due to lack of numbers, even a fortnight after the assembly poll verdict. FOREIGN FGN7 PAK-SHARIF Shehbaz to take his ailing brother, ex-premier Sharif to London for treatment on Sunday: Report Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will take his elder brother and ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for medical treatment on Sunday as his health condition remains critical, according to a media report..

