New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12 noon:

Following are the top stories at 12 noon: LGD52 SC-4TH LD AYODHYA VERDICT Ayodhya case: Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. DEL15 AYODHYA-RJ-AJMER DARGAH We respect, accept verdict, says Ajmer Dargah; appeals for peace Jaipur: The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah on Saturday welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

DEL22 DL-AYODHYA-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal welcomes SC verdict in Ayodhya case, appeals to people to maintain peace and harmony New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. DEL21 AYODHYA-GOVINDACHARYA Govindacharya credits Singhal, Advani for success of temple movement New Delhi: Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause.

DEL14 AYODHYA-DL-SECURITY Prohibitory orders issued in Delhi New Delhi: In view of the Ayodhya verdict, the Delhi Police on Saturday said prohibitory orders have been issued to maintain public order in the national capital. BOM8 AYODHYA-MH-MUMBAI-SEC 144 Sec 144 clamped in Mumbai as SC reads out Ayodhya verdict Mumbai: Section 144 of the CrPC which bars assembly of more than four people was imposed in Mumbai on Saturday as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.

BOM9 MH-SENA-BJP Why BJP not staking claim to form Maha government, asks Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday needled its warring ally BJP which has failed to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra, apparently due to lack of numbers, even a fortnight after the assembly poll verdict. FOREIGN FGN7 PAK-SHARIF Shehbaz to take his ailing brother, ex-premier Sharif to London for treatment on Sunday: Report Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will take his elder brother and ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for medical treatment on Sunday as his health condition remains critical, according to a media report..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Knicks nip Mavs despite Doncic's triple-double

Marcus Morris matched a season-high with 29 points as the visiting New York Knicks overcame a triple-double by Luka Doncic and ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 106-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Knic...

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute: PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB...

Zafaryab Jilani uhappy with SC verdict, welcomed by deity Ram Lalla's lawyer

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Boards Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it. The apex court on Saturday clear...

Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says SC

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a ne...
