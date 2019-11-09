SC's Ayodhya verdict should be welcomed by everyone, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that everyone should welcome and respect the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. "Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone; it will be beneficial for social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people," Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar also said that people should accept the unanimous decision of the apex court and give it due respect. "Everyone should maintain a sense of respect for each other and accept the decision wholeheartedly. The SC decision is a unanimous one and a very clear one and should be respected by all," Kumar said.

A short while ago, the Supreme Court in its judgement said the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)