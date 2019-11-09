International Development News
AIMPLB's Kamal Farooqui expresses disappointment over Ayodhya verdict, claims judgement given on faith, not facts

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Member (AIMPLB) Kamal Farooqui on Saturday expressed disappointment on the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya land title dispute case saying, the verdict was pronounced more on the basis of "faith" than "facts."

AIMPLB's Kamal Farooqui speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Member (AIMPLB) Kamal Farooqui on Saturday expressed disappointment on the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya land title dispute case saying, the verdict was pronounced more on the basis of "faith" than "facts." The statement from Farooqui came just hours after the apex court directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and also at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

"I am a bit upset because the Supreme Court promised that the verdict will be on the basis of facts and not faith. But it seems that the verdict was more based on faith rather than facts," he said. "Even if you will give us 100 acres of land then also that will of no use. Our 67 acres of land have already been acquired so what are they giving us in a donation? They have taken our 67 acres of land and in return giving us 5 acres. What kind of justice is this?"

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and also make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple at the disputed site by forming a trust. "Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

He said that the possession of the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust. "Suitable plot of land measuring five-acre shall be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board," said the apex court.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi pronounced the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. A decade-long legal dispute was being fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The dispute is expected to come to an end with the decision of the top court. (ANI)

