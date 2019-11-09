All should respect Ayodhya verdict: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday stated that all people should respect the Supreme Court judgement in the Ayodhya case. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "I appeal to all people in Goa which is a peace-loving state to respect the Supreme Court judgment."

"I am very happy to share that since the morning, there has been no untoward incident in the state," Sawant added. Ahead of the apex court verdict, the state government had imposed Section 144 to ensure any untoward incident from happening.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple at the disputed site by forming a trust. (ANI)

