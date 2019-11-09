Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel, Raman Singh welcome Ayodhya verdict

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and asked people to respect the judgement and maintain harmony. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"Everyone was waiting for the decision. We all honour the verdict given by the Supreme Court. We appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony and to respect the judgement," Baghel told reporters in Surajpur district of the state. The opposition BJP welcomed the Ayodhya verdict and termed it a "triumph of Indianness".

"Supreme Court's verdict in support of construction of Ram temple is the victory of Indianness. It is a message of unity of nation, peace and harmony," former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh said. It is a historic decision to put an end to politics of dividing religion and sects, he added.

Baghel also said his party's plan to march to Delhi from Raipur on November 13 to protest in support of their demand from the Centre to increase minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and the state's quota for rice in the central pool has been postponed in view of the presence circumstances following the Ayodhya verdict..

