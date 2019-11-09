International Development News
Modi congratulates Mauritian premier on election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday telephoned Mauritian premier Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and congratulated him on his victory in the recently concluded elections. Mauritians voted on Thursday in an election that saw Jugnauth win a popular mandate two years after he was handed the top job when his father stepped down.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the people of Mauritius had reposed their faith in the leadership of Jugnauth. This attested to their support of the development-oriented policies of his Mauritian government, an official statement said. He reiterated India's commitment to continue the close and extensive cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefit.

Jugnauth thanked Modi and expressed a desire to take forward this special relationship with India and further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also thanked the Government of India for the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh as the chief guest at the recent Aapravasi Divas celebrations in Mauritius.

Jugnauth accepted the invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi to visit India at his early convenience.

