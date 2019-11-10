Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election.
"For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this process with force and violence means a setback," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The Government of Mexico urges dialogue, as President Evo Morales has put it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Evo Morales
- Bolivia