BJP slams Sidhu for praising Imran Khan
The BJP on Sunday slammed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration across the international border and allegedly seeking to present Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Sidhu's remarks praising Imran Khan and describing him as the king of hearts. Sidhu had said, "Sikandar (Alexander) had won the world with fear and you won the heart all over the world."
Patra alleged that by making such remarks, Sidhu sought to show Pakistan and Khan on a higher pedestal than India. He said Sidhu also reportedly projected himself as a representative of 14 crore Sikhs.
"He was invited as a chief guest there. He was not part of the official 'jatha' which went from India. Who gave him this right," Patra questioned.
