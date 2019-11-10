Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party
Congress MLAs will seek advice of the partyhigh-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra:Ashok Chavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- MLAs
- Ashok Chavan
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Gabbard drops congressional race to focus on presidential
US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy
Congressmen write to USTR seeking reduction in tariff on pecan by India
Shah attacks Congress over inaction against terrorism, says PM Modi ensured India is safe
DK Shivakumar welcomed by supporters because of his work: Karnataka Congress chief